MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$74.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MTY. National Bankshares raised MTY Food Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$65.25.

TSE MTY traded up C$0.93 on Tuesday, reaching C$65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,275. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$33.56 and a 1-year high of C$72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$61.01.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$114.90 million. Research analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

