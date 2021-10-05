MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 4%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) fell 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. 36,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,787,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLN. Citigroup began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial began coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -9.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.76 million.

In other MultiPlan news, Director Julie D. Klapstein purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

