MurAll (PAINT) Price Up 19.8% Over Last 7 Days

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. MurAll has a market cap of $3.42 million and $154,300.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MurAll coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MurAll has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,967,642,372 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

