Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 512,800 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the August 31st total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the 1st quarter worth $1,472,000. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Myomo by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 249,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Myomo by 1,061,692.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 276,040 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Myomo by 41.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYO. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Myomo in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Myomo stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 29,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,818. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.47. Myomo has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 73.84% and a negative net margin of 90.13%. On average, analysts expect that Myomo will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

