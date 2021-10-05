MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.67

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.67 and last traded at $24.93, with a volume of 3195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 26.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 991,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 68,195 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 337.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,016,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

