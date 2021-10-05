N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NABL opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that N-able will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

