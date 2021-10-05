N-able (NYSE:NABL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE NABL opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.73. N-able has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that N-able will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

