Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.55

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.55 and last traded at $38.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

