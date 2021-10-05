Nano (NANO) Market Cap Hits $747.76 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Nano has a market capitalization of $747.76 million and approximately $28.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $5.61 or 0.00010845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,747.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.93 or 0.06838851 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00338162 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.79 or 0.01151335 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00105611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.50 or 0.00524662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.00377422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00303880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.