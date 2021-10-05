Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 6.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 26,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,727,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.
The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.
Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
