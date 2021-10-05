Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Up 6.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.47. Approximately 26,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,727,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 52.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.