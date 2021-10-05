Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Trading Down 6.9%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)’s share price was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.29.

About Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group Plc engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products and services. Its products include cadmium and metal-free quantum dots, quantum dots, and semiconductor nano-materials. The company was founded by Paul O’Brien and Nigel Leroy Pickett in 2001 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

