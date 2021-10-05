National Bank Financial Raises Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 26,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,684. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

