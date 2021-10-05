National Bank Financial Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.85.
Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.59 and a 12 month high of C$67.90.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
