National Bank Financial Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.85.

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.59 and a 12 month high of C$67.90.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

