National Bank Financial Raises Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$9.00

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.34.

Shares of TSE:SGY traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,884. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$6.46. The stock has a market cap of C$375.90 million and a PE ratio of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.45.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

