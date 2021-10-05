Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 70,776 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,776 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 195.6% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 19,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 6.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 309,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 45.0% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

