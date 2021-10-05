Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

