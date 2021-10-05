Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Crane worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total value of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

NYSE:CR opened at $96.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

