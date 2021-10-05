Navalign LLC Buys 6,945 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 4.9% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.56. 117,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,467,597. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $111.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.92.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

