Navalign LLC Buys Shares of 64,428 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Allogene Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,728. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.70. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.92.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

