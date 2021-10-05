Navalign LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Navalign LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 245,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 31,350 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 15,055 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,833,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 207.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 16,929 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.67. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.73 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.