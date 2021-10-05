Navalign LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Navalign LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,134,000 after buying an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.55. 200,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,207,685. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

