Navalign LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Navalign LLC increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 294.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 0.7% of Navalign LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.44. 1,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,589. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.