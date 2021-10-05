Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 4.6% Higher

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) traded up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. 635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 482,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $646.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $152.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.03 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 55.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

