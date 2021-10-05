Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 30.6% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $22.75 million and $503,385.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00054454 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00025954 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006788 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002038 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,303,112 coins and its circulating supply is 17,957,111 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

