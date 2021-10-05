Nellore Capital Management LLC Has $16.51 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.2% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,158.05.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $55.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,244.93. The company had a trading volume of 66,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,868. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,379.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,364.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

