Nellore Capital Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Shift4 Payments makes up 1.7% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,257,000 after buying an additional 1,030,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,256,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,042,000 after buying an additional 610,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,056.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,599,000 after buying an additional 507,927 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after buying an additional 416,278 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $27,229,000. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,215.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,257,000 shares of company stock worth $356,575,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.30.

Shares of FOUR stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.20. 3,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

