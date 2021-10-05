NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Holdings Cut by EAM Global Investors LLC

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its stake in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,255 shares during the period. NeoGames accounts for approximately 3.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.85% of NeoGames worth $11,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NeoGames by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGMS stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.76. 625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,581. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The firm has a market cap of $808.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

