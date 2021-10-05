NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674,332 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.64% of NetApp worth $300,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.90 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.