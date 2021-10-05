Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Nellore Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 7.0% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $19.39 on Tuesday, reaching $622.74. 151,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,066,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $626.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $559.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $531.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.21.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

