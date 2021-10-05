Network International (LON:NETW) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 345.50 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 350.80 ($4.58). 563,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 861,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.50 ($4.76).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 471.20 ($6.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 116.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 365.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 385.02.

In related news, insider Nandan Mer acquired 80,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, with a total value of £298,465.65 ($389,947.28).

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

