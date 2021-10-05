Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00090967 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

USDN is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

