Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $540.04 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $540.04 million and $19.93 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00108395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00140957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,311.26 or 1.00211999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.88 or 0.06819820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 549,227,062 coins and its circulating supply is 549,226,479 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

