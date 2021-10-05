New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Up 32.1% in September

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the August 31st total of 9,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after buying an additional 3,472,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after buying an additional 912,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after buying an additional 7,181,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,986,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,992,000 after buying an additional 1,182,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,969,000 after purchasing an additional 818,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,066,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.93.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

