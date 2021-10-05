Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $382,550.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $53.83. 6,798,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,522,910. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.74.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Newmont by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after buying an additional 358,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.