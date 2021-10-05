Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,368 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.34% of Newmont worth $172,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after acquiring an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Newmont by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Newmont by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 148,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 23,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.26 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,088 shares of company stock worth $1,025,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

