Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes Sells 500 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $53.83. 6,798,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Newmont by 3.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

