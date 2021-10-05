Newmont (TSE:NGT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $67.23

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$67.23 and last traded at C$67.23, with a volume of 39742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$68.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$75.69 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$104.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from C$72.72 to C$66.12 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.96.

Get Newmont alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of C$53.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.01.

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.77 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.67%.

Newmont Company Profile (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.