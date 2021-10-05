Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 14,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 111,616 shares.The stock last traded at $8.48 and had previously closed at $7.75.

NEXA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

