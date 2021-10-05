Nexo (NEXO) Price Up 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $965.73 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can currently be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00003409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00052560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00253456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00110982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013186 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo (NEXO) is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

