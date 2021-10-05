NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,747.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.79 or 0.01151335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.31 or 0.00377422 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00303880 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00021412 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001120 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00046394 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

