NextDAO Hits 24-Hour Volume of $297,980.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $297,980.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,232.76 or 0.08483556 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002122 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00110803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002623 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It launched on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,155,217,701 coins and its circulating supply is 2,114,985,592 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

