NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

