NEXT’s (NXGPF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$106.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.95.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

