Nexus Price Hits $0.67 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Nexus has a market cap of $48.14 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,706,905 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

