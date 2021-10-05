NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Reaches $5,035.19

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for about $5,035.19 or 0.10057803 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $3,901.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 920.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.52 or 0.08600285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00277531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00114157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 227 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

