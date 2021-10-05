Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.04

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.04 and traded as high as $12.14. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 2,067 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $154.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.28.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 15.88%.

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam K. Peterson acquired 49,699 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $571,041.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 139,988 shares of company stock worth $1,594,713 over the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

