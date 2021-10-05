NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) is Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,810 shares during the quarter. NiSource makes up about 9.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 1.85% of NiSource worth $177,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in NiSource by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in NiSource by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in NiSource by 1,334.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

