Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Shares Gap Up to $25.72

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $26.61. Nkarta shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 121 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on NKTX. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $854.27 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nkarta by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nkarta by 8.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

