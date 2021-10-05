Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Now Covered by Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

NDLS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. 254,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,580. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The company has a market cap of $560.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catterton Management Company L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catterton Management Company L.L.C. now owns 11,106,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,317,000 after buying an additional 4,272,103 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $66,845,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 699,571 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 274,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.