Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $296.40

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.40 ($3.87) and traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.79). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 429,761 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 295.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 296.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £234.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30.

In other news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.08), for a total value of £60,618.48 ($79,198.43).

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

